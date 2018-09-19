Ccore (CCO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Ccore has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market cap of $172,156.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00272176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00151228 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.55 or 0.06798616 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

