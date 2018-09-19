Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Cavco Industries’ rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $220.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cavco Industries an industry rank of 244 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of CVCO stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.20. 73,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $136.20 and a 52-week high of $261.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.57. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.44, for a total value of $2,822,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,687,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.60, for a total transaction of $489,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 667.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after buying an additional 66,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

