Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Strayer Education Inc (STRA)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Strayer Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Strayer Education by 10,199.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 822,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 814,400 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Strayer Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,862,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Strayer Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Strayer Education by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,475,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 131,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Strayer Education by 130.2% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strayer Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Strayer Education in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. Strayer Education Inc has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $138.97. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

In related news, Director H James Dallas purchased 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $4,183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,993,330. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

