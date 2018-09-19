Castleark Management LLC Sells 25,540 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Samson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% in the second quarter. Samson Capital Management LLC now owns 178,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $11,745,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $279,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

