Castleark Management LLC Has $9 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (CNMD)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 72.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

CNMD opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.97. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.12 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,266.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $120,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,496 shares in the company, valued at $120,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $639,565 over the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

