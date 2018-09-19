Casey’s General Stores (CASY) versus Sonic Automotive (SAH) Critical Review

Sonic Automotive (NASDAQ: CASY) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonic Automotive and Casey’s General Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 1 2 0 0 1.67 Casey’s General Stores 0 5 5 0 2.50

Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.29%. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus target price of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Sonic Automotive.

Dividends

Sonic Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sonic Automotive pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Casey’s General Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $9.87 billion 0.09 $92.98 million $1.85 11.73 Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.56 $317.90 million $3.81 33.53

Casey’s General Stores has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonic Automotive. Sonic Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 0.95% 10.42% 2.14% Casey’s General Stores 3.73% 12.38% 4.51%

Risk and Volatility

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Sonic Automotive on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2018, it operated a total of 2,073 stores in 16 Midwest states. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

