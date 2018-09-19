Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

CWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.47.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 3,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,019.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,113. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,153,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 146.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,837,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,762 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180,914 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,473,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 63.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,355,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 525,320 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

