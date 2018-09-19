Casdin Capital LLC Acquires 85,000 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Crispr Therapeutics makes up about 1.8% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 439,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 3.39. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.57% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $360,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $360,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

