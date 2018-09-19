carVertical Market Capitalization Reaches $3.31 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. carVertical has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $10,008.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, carVertical has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00267711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00149939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.39 or 0.06658023 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008261 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,931,143,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,052,889,585 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

