Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

