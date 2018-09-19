Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 40,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 839.2% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 174,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 156,351 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $2,549,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Shares of TEL opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

