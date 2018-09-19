Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,830 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.19.

BIDU stock opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

