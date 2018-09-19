Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,035,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,935,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,852,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,852,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

