Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,507 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,544,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,537,000 after buying an additional 2,067,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10,011.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,603,000 after buying an additional 1,999,343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,461,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,852,000 after buying an additional 1,530,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after buying an additional 898,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 63.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,968,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,112,000 after buying an additional 763,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $150,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

