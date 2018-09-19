Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Andrews forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

CARA stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $856.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.91. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $22.70.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $59,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,392 shares in the company, valued at $21,700,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $980,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 322.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 64,651 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $164,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 34.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

