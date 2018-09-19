Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Laidlaw set a $26.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

CARA stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.91. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $56,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,700,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $980,100. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 322.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 64,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 359.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 139,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,164,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 111,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

