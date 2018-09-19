Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Ternium SA (TX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at $206,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 564.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,058,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,534 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 129.3% during the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 959,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 541,267 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at $13,442,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 298,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of TX opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Ternium SA has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Ternium had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 17.93%. analysts predict that Ternium SA will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.