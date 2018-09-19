Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 4,992 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,976.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $1,097,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,428,514 in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $616.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.94 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 23.30%.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

