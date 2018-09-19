Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

SUPN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $46.90 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,795 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $467,076.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,881,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 652,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $18,065,000. Finally, Kopp Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

