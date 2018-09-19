Cannae (CNNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.46

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 18311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

CNNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cannae had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 39,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cannae during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

