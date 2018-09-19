Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) has been given a $3.00 price objective by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cancer Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. research analysts expect that Cancer Genetics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of Cancer Genetics worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

