Canada Cobalt Works (CCW) Trading 15.1% Higher

Canada Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) traded up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 208,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 358,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Canada Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and cobalt deposits. It focuses on exploring and developing the Castle mine near Gowganda; and the Beaver and Violet mines near Cobalt.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.