Campbell Soup (CPB) Stake Decreased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,997,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 5,609,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,667,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,483,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

