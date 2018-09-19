Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 45.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 44,402 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 2,444.4% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 29.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,547,000 after buying an additional 3,064,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $195,483.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $500,606.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $66,237. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “$31.40” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

