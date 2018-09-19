Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Learning Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCD opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Cambium Learning Group has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $597.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 397.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Learning Group
Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.
