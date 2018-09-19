Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Learning Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCD opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Cambium Learning Group has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $597.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.97 million. sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 397.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

