Calpine (CPN) Bond Prices Rise 1.1%

An issue of Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) debt rose 1.1% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.25. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

NYSE CPN opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Calpine Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calpine stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

