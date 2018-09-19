CaliphCoin (CALC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One CaliphCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaliphCoin has a market cap of $554.00 and $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CaliphCoin Coin Profile

CaliphCoin (CRYPTO:CALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. CaliphCoin’s official website is caliphcoin.eu . CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CaliphCoin

CaliphCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

