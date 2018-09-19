California Resources (CRC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered California Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

CRC opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $48.85.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.01 million. California Resources’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

