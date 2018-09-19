California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,050 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $118,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.14 per share, for a total transaction of $671,854.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,515.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $279,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

