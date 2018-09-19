California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,164 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $108,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

