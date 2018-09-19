California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,944 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Public Storage worth $113,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $477,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $674,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $205.44 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.