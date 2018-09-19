Calian Group Ltd (CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.16, for a total value of C$109,060.00.

Raymond Gregory Basler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.25, for a total value of C$125,000.00.

CGY opened at C$31.13 on Wednesday. Calian Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$27.91 and a 52 week high of C$34.95.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. Calian Group had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of C$73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.58 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

