Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,811,000 after buying an additional 231,477 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 23,599.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,176,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,064,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,706,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Teleflex by 142.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,514,000 after buying an additional 127,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $268.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,421,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,730.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.73, for a total transaction of $2,488,857.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,774,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,718,578. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.56.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.