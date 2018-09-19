Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 600 Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $774,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,391.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $872,261.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,951.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

