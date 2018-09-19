CAI International Inc (CAI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of CAI International worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CAI International by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CAI International by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 253,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of CAI opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $507.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54. CAI International Inc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts anticipate that CAI International Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.