Cactus (WHD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cactus (NYSE: WHD):

9/18/2018 – Cactus is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2018 – Cactus had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2018 – Cactus had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2018 – Cactus was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Cactus was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2018 – Cactus was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Cactus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WHD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03.

Get Cactus Inc alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,203 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.