Cable One (CABO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CABO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $840.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $868.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $821.00.

Cable One stock opened at $894.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.29. Cable One has a twelve month low of $597.40 and a twelve month high of $899.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 30.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total value of $211,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,777,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cable One by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 6,904.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

