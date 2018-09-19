Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Target Price at $76.25

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. 14,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,778. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.16 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $101,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,640.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $304,704. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,909,000 after buying an additional 273,386 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,501,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,837,000 after buying an additional 233,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,369,000 after buying an additional 177,866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 124.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,146,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,597,000 after buying an additional 635,410 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.