Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Price Target at $38.92

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

PEB traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $35.73. 154,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,658. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

