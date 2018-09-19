Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Price Target at $26.59

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.66.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Juniper Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $1,130,160 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6,618.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 794.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

