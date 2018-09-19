Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Price Target at $49.48

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.48.

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “$38.36” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 18,781 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $847,962.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 27,869 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $1,244,072.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,696. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.42 on Friday. Essent Group has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Essent Group had a net margin of 71.08% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

