Brokerages Set Eni SpA (E) Target Price at $34.24

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on E. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays cut shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ENI by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,449,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 338,573 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the second quarter worth about $6,827,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in ENI during the second quarter worth about $6,263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 46.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 452,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 214.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 191,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 130,725 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:E opened at $37.88 on Friday. ENI has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter. analysts predict that ENI will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.9783 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

