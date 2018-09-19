Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Target Price at $108.50

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.
DVMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,169.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $110,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 85.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.
