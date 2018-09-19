Brokerages Set Cooper Companies Inc (COO) PT at $268.63

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $264.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.44 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total value of $100,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,005 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,936 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,719,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 62,357 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

