Brokerages Set Cooper Companies Inc (COO) PT at $268.63

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE COO opened at $264.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58.
In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total value of $100,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,005 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,936 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,719,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 62,357 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
