Brokerages Set Cameco Corp (CCO) PT at $14.22

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.22.

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Get Cameco alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Mchardy bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$54,600.00.

TSE CCO opened at C$12.57 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$9.90 and a 12 month high of C$15.95.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$333.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.