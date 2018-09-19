Brokerages Expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,177 shares in the company, valued at $391,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Doyle purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 329.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 38.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.61. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

