Brokerages Expect Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mackinac Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mackinac Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:MFNC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,526. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 1,095.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

