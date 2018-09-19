Brokerages Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to post $4.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.16 billion to $18.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

KMB stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 854,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,882. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 340,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

