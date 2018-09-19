Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,186,000 after buying an additional 333,968 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 687,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 684,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 598,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,233,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,317. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.81 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.