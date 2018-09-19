Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. FormFactor posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on FormFactor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

FORM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 642,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $982.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. FormFactor has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.65.

In other FormFactor news, Director Richard Delateur sold 6,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 11,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $148,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 405.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

